Local News Roundup: Tensions Continue In 2040 Plan Talks; CMS And County In Mediation; Tepper On New Stadium; Vaccine Incentives

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Tensions are still high at City Council as members try to come to a consensus about the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan as we near the June 21 vote.

CMS and Mecklenburg County Commissioners are still in a state of disagreement about the decision by the county to hold back $56 million from the school system until CMS presents a detailed plan to better academic outcome for Black and Hispanic students. The two groups are now in mediation over the dispute.

Panthers owner David Tepper changes his mind about a domed stadium. But he doesn’t change his mind about the need for community help in building a new home for the team.

Time is running out for the more than 100 people who remain in hotels funded by the county. The former residents of the homeless encampment known as Tent City in Charlotte were originally supposed to be in hotels for 90 days, but have been extended until the end of September.

And Gov. Roy Cooper announces more incentives for getting your COVID-19 vaccine.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

