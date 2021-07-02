© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlottean And Bestselling Author Kathy Reichs

Published July 2, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Host Mike Collins with author Kathy Reichs, March 2020.

Friday, July 2, 2021

It’s safe to say that Kathy Reichs is Charlotte’s most famous forensic anthropologist and this town’s most prolific and successful author.

When we first met on this show, it was to talk about her first novel, Deja Dead. We decided to invite her to the program because well, she was teaching forensic anthropology at UNC Charlotte… and also working in that profession in Montreal.

We thought that was interesting. And most of her novel was set in that city and in Charlotte. At the time, we thought that having her on the show would be a one – off, but she kept coming back.

She keeps writing books, each one more successful than the previous one and all based on a character she called Temprance Brennan, who was in every way, Kathy’s alter ego.

As the books piled up, Hollywood noticed and suddenly there was a TV show called Bones, based on the books that ran for 12 years.

Today, we’ll revisit our conversation from 2020 with Charlotte own Kathy Reichs. A many-times guest on Charlotte Talks, Kathy’s latest book, The Bone Code comes out next week on July 6th and is part of the Temprence Brennan series.

This conversation originally aired in March 2020.

Guest:

Kathy Reichs, Charlotte-based author and scientist

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
