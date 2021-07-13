© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Talks About What's Next For City Council

Published July 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
Now that the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan has been approved by City Council, what happens next? We’ll talk about the Charlotte City Council’s priorities after the summer.

We’ll ask Mayor Vi Lyles about the latest on plans for a new stadium for the Carolina Panthers and an entertainment district nearby.

Lyles and other Mecklenburg County mayors have spoken recently about the proposed LYNX Red Line light rail to provide transportation to and from Charlotte and the northern part of the county. We’ll discuss that as well as other plans for transit.

And we’ll ask Lyles why she gets so many emails about horse-drawn carriages in the Queen City.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

