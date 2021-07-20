© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly Mayors On Gaston County Growth, Regional Identity

Published July 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Erin Keever
Downtown Belmont, NC

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

We’re circling the region this summer, getting updates on the fates and fortunes of the towns that surround Charlotte. In addition to our regular meeting with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, we’ve already heard from the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson.

Now, we cross the Catawba River to talk with the mayors of another part of our region feeling the impact of rapid growth.

We’ll hear from the mayors of Gastonia, Belmont and Mount Holly about how they’re dealing with the change that comes with growth and about how they’re working to revitalize their downtowns, improve the quality of life for their residents and evolve, while keeping intact what their citizens like about where they live.

Guests

Walker Reid, mayor of Gastonia

Charlie Martin, mayor of Belmont

Bryan Hough, mayor of Mount Holly

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
