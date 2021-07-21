© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What's Next For Commercial Space Travel?

Published July 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT
Floating in space

It has been 52 years since the first astronaut walked on the moon, and decades later, the world is still fascinated with space. While we aren’t living on moon colonies and don't yet have vacation homes on other planets, space exploration is becoming more commercial.

With billionaires Richard Branson going to space last week and Jeff Bezos completing his own space flight Tuesday, there has been talk of what commercial space travel will look like in the future.

We talk to space experts about what the future holds for consumer space exploration — including when and if more of the population will be able to explore space.

Guests:

Steven Berg, lecturer at North Carolina State University

Kris Kimel, co-founder and chairman of SpaceTango

Aaron Pagel, professor at DePaul University

Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is a Report for America corps member and covers local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
