NPR Foreign Correspondents Share Experiences Living And Working Overseas

If you’re a regular listener to NPR programming, you know the names Sylvia Poggioli, Eleanor Beardsley and Ruth Sherlock.

These women have spent years covering news in Europe and the Middle East for NPR. The life and work of foreign correspondents is interesting but can often be trying and, sometimes, dangerous.

What are their jobs like? How do they report in a way that we get a clear picture of what’s happening? What have they learned about how the U.S. is viewed in other parts of the world?

Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins sat down with Poggioli, Beardsley and Sherlock as part of a WFAE Zoom event last week, and asked those questions and more. Hear their answers as part of this Charlotte Talks special.

GUESTS:

Sylvia Poggioli is the senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk. She covers political, economic and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe and the Balkans. She is based in Rome.

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist. She is a native of South Carolina with degrees from Furman University and the University of South Carolina. She is based in Paris.

Ruth Sherlock is an international correspondent, covering Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and other nearby countries Prior to NPR, she worked at "The Daily Telegraph." She is based in Beirut.