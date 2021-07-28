© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mecklenburg County Health Director Talks Mask Guidance, Delta Variant, Lessons Learned From Pandemic

Published July 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Claire Donnelly / WFAE
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris

Thursday, July 29, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has tested us all, but it has been particularly trying for medical experts and health officials. Cities, school systems, businesses and the public have looked to them for guidance on how to deal with this.

And now, just as we thought we were emerging, the delta variant has taken center stage and threatens our recovery. In Mecklenburg County, the responsibility of guiding major decisions surrounding the virus has fallen on health director Gibbie Harris.

Harris has announced she’ll retire at the end of this year, but not before she guides us through this next stage of the pandemic.

We talk with her about the latest trends, vaccinations, lessons learned and more.

GUEST

Gibbie Harris, public health director, Mecklenburg County

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
