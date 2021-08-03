Mayors In Concord, Kannapolis And Salisbury Share Downtown And Development Triumphs, Challenges

This summer we’ve been visiting with mayors in the cities and towns surrounding Charlotte.

We started in northern Mecklenburg County and the Lake Norman area, went west to Gaston County, then traveled up to Hickory and Lenoir.

On this edition of Charlotte Talks, we head up Interstate 85 into Cabarrus and Rowan counties, to meet the mayors of Concord, Kannapolis and Salisbury, and we'll discuss what’s on their plates from growth to infrastructure.

Mike Collins and the mayors will delve into important discussion about weathering the pandemic, the economy and issues like affordable housing.

And we find out about the changing nature of each of their downtowns, like the success of Kannapolis' new baseball stadium, Concord's Downtown Streetscape project, and Salisbury's Empire Hotel Redevelopment project.

Guests:

Karen Alexander, mayor of Salisbury

Darrell Hinnant, mayor of Kannapolis

Bill Dusch, mayor of Concord

