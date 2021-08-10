© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Mayor Discusses New Nondiscrimination Ordinance, Mask Mandates, Alternatives To Violence Program

Published August 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
vi lyles.jpg
WFAE file photo
/
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Mayor Vi Lyles joins Charlotte Talks to discuss the city's most important issues.

Five years after the fateful LGBTQ protections ordinance issued by the City Council, and resulting in HB2, council has taken up those protections again — with a few changes. Monday night, Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the new nondiscrimination ordinance for Charlotte, a move other cities around North Carolina have already made. We'll hear what the mayor has to say about the historic ordinance.

Charlotte_skyline.jpg
Charlotte Area News
Charlotte City Council Approves Expanded Nondiscrimination Ordinance
Claire Donnelly
,

Charlotte also has a new leader for its recently created Alternatives to Violence interrupter program. We'll ask the mayor about Belton Platt and what he'll bring to the program, the goal of which is to prevent violence in the Beatties Ford Road Corridor.

And we get the mayor’s impression of what rising COVID-19 numbers may mean for the city.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey