Students, Teachers Head Back To The Classroom For Another Pandemic School Year

Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

It’s back-to-school time for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other surrounding districts for another pandemic school year.

Last year brought stress and uncertainty for many students, teachers and parents as they experimented with remote and hybrid learning models. What will this year bring?

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in our area, and local school boards have debated whether to mandate masks. Many have, including CMS, but some have made masks optional.

Outside of the virus, the academic and social aspects of school will take focus as students and their teachers try to make up ground and get back to some semblance of normal.

We discuss what to expect from the school year.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE’s education reporter

Anna Maria Della Costa, The Charlotte Observer’s education reporter

Elena Brown, teacher with Union County Public Schools, she’s also a parent of two children in the district.

Fredy Romero, English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, one of the leaders of the Latin American Leadership Education Committee

