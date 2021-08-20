© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Students, Teachers Head Back To The Classroom For Another Pandemic School Year

Published August 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

It’s back-to-school time for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other surrounding districts for another pandemic school year.

Last year brought stress and uncertainty for many students, teachers and parents as they experimented with remote and hybrid learning models. What will this year bring?

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in our area, and local school boards have debated whether to mandate masks. Many have, including CMS, but some have made masks optional.

Education
RELATED: Here's Which Charlotte-Area School Districts Are Requiring Face Masks
WFAE
,

Outside of the virus, the academic and social aspects of school will take focus as students and their teachers try to make up ground and get back to some semblance of normal.

We discuss what to expect from the school year.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE’s education reporter

Anna Maria Della Costa, The Charlotte Observer’s education reporter

Elena Brown, teacher with Union County Public Schools, she’s also a parent of two children in the district.

Fredy Romero, English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, one of the leaders of the Latin American Leadership Education Committee

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
