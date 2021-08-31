Mayors Of Rock Hill, Fort Mill Discuss Pandemic Challenges, Downtown Revitalization, Affordable Housing And More

We’re coming to the end of our series of conversations with mayors from the towns surrounding Charlotte.

We’ve heard from mayors in northern and eastern Mecklenburg County, Gaston, Catawba, Caldwell, Rowan, and Union counties.

And this time, we go xouth of the border — the state border, that is — to South Carolina to meet the mayors of Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

How are they faring during this new phase of the pandemic? How are they dealing with growth? How is that growth changing their towns?

Mike Collins talks about that and more with Rock Hill’s John Gettys and Fort Mill’s Guynn Savage.

Guests:

Guynn Savage, mayor of Fort Mill

John Gettys, mayor of Rock Hill

