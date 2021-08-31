© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayors Of Rock Hill, Fort Mill Discuss Pandemic Challenges, Downtown Revitalization, Affordable Housing And More

Published August 31, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
rock hill.jpg
Wendy Herkey
/
Downtown Rock Hill

We’re coming to the end of our series of conversations with mayors from the towns surrounding Charlotte.

We’ve heard from mayors in northern and eastern Mecklenburg County, Gaston, Catawba, Caldwell, Rowan, and Union counties.

And this time, we go xouth of the border — the state border, that is — to South Carolina to meet the mayors of Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

How are they faring during this new phase of the pandemic? How are they dealing with growth? How is that growth changing their towns?

Mike Collins talks about that and more with Rock Hill’s John Gettys and Fort Mill’s Guynn Savage.

Guests:

Guynn Savage, mayor of Fort Mill
John Gettys, mayor of Rock Hill

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey