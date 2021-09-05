© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The Language Of Liberty: A Citizen's Vocabulary

Published September 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
An American flag flown in front of the Hudson River in New York.

This show originally aired on March 22, 2021.

How good is your working political vocabulary?

Do you have to think twice when news reports mention “filibuster,” “demagogue” or “pluralism?” If you do, you’re not alone.

Many would agree that our civics education over the last couple of generations hasn’t been up to snuff when teaching the basics of our civics vocabulary and that the majority of the public does not understand the fundamentals of government affairs.

Ed Hagenstein is working to remedy that. The former textbook writer and editor spent decades writing about the topic and has now released a book, “The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary,” with 101 terms that explain government concepts.

He joins Mike Collins for a civics lesson.

Guest:

Ed Hagenstein, author of “The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary.” He spent three decades as a textbook writer and editor, specializing in history and social studies.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
