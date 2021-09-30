Local News Roundup: Housing For Former Tent City Residents Ends; Charlotte Workers Fired For Vaccine Noncompliance; School Mask Mandate Changes

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Former residents of the Charlotte homeless encampment known as Tent City who were living in county-funded hotels will now need to find another place to live as the funding by the county at those hotels ends.

Mecklenburg County has now fired 16 employees for not complying with the county’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements. That’s after two weeks of suspensions of employees who did not meet the deadline for receiving the vaccine.

Novant Health also fired employees this week — 100 of them — for not getting the vaccine as mandated by the health care system.

A South Carolina school mask ban has been overturned by a federal judge. We’ll hear about Gov. Henry McMaster’s response. Here in North Carolina, Lincoln County schools ends its mask mandate, going mask optional — but students are suing to change that.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is working to recover academically after COVID-related setbacks in the classroom. We’ll talk about that and the unanimous approval of a new social media policy that was voted on by the school board this week.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

