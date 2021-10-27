The race for more electric cars catches speed, but infrastructure challenges remain

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

The race to get more electric vehicles on the road is picking up speed. More car companies are following Tesla’s lead and developing electric vehicles as the industry looks to become more high-tech and environmentally friendly.

In August, President Biden set an ambitious goal to transition half of new car sales to electric vehicles by 2030. But how quickly can the industry ramp up? And are consumers on board?

Electric cars currently make up a fraction of sales, and questions remain as to whether we have the infrastructure to support a huge influx of electric vehicles. Will there be enough charging stations? Will the energy grid support a massive shift from gasoline-powered vehicles over to electric?

We ask those questions, talk about what’s coming on the market, and look to the future of electric cars.

Guests

Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst, IHS Markit, a research firm

Daniel Sperling, distinguished professor of engineering and environmental policy and founding director of Institute of Transportation Studies at University of California, Davis

Timothy Johnson, professor of the practice in energy and the environment in the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University

