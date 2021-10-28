Local News Roundup: Mask mandate remains for now, kids vaccines coming soon, funding options for transit plan

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

On the Local News Roundup: COVID-19 infections are declining in North Carolina, but Mecklenburg County will keep its mask mandate in place for now.

Vaccines for kids 5 to 11 may be available as early as next week pending imminent FDA approval.

Charlotte City Council has begun exploring ways to finance the new transit plan which includes rapid transit corridors. One option: a one-cent sales tax. Sound familiar?

State budget negotiations continue in Raleigh.

And CMS students get a Halloween treat: a day off on Monday. No trick!

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal