Local News Roundup: Charlotte redistricting approved; CMS concerns over guns; Atrium request questioned by County Commission; Cam is back

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Charlotte City Council approved itsredistricting maps this week. Activists from Hidden Valley packed the meeting hoping to convince council not to move their precincts, but were unsuccessful. We’ll have details.

There's turmoil within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as guns and violence continue to resurface across the district. Community members are calling for accountability and are critical of CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.

The CMS School Board also approved new maps this week. The maps split Mecklenburg’s south suburban towns into three separate districts. We’ll talk about the heated debate at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Last week, we discussed Atrium Health’s plans for a proposed “innovation district” and asked for $75 million from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to support the project. This week, questions were raised in the county commission about the need for that support. We’ll talk about what was said.

And after a shaky season so far, the Carolina Panthers have agreed to bring Cam Newton back into the fold. Yes, he's back! We'll have the story.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

