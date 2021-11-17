Path Toward Healing: Building equity in Charlotte’s health care community

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

In WFAE's series The Price We Pay, we examined the reasons Americans pay so much more for care and drugs than the rest of the world while our outcomes are worse.

We discovered great disparities in access to care and the ability to pay for treatment and pharmaceuticals. Where money and access are an issue, life expectancy is impacted. Housing stability, education and other factors also contribute to health outcomes.

In this episode of Charlotte Talks, in partnership with Northeastern University, we take a closer look at what health equity truly means and hear from leaders about possible solutions.

This show is part of a live event. Details.

Guests

Gibbie Harris, public health director for Mecklenburg County

Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer at Novant Health

Karl Reid, senior vice provost and chief inclusion officer at Northeastern University

