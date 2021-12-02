Local News Roundup: Kamala Harris visits Charlotte; Mandy Cohen leaves post; CMS board eyes new goals

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Charlotte this week to discuss the new infrastructure law and how it will help North Carolina and Charlotte residents. We'll talk about what they said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, announces she’s stepping down at the end of the year. That comes as the omicron coronavirus variant further complicates the pandemic and as health officials encourage everyone eligible to get a booster shot.

This week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board approved academic goals that should close racial disparities. They also addressed academic setbacks caused by the pandemic. We’ll talk about what board members and Superintendent Earnest Winston had to say.

Meanwhile, accusations of gerrymandering and abuse of power are being waged within CMS regarding board of education district maps. We’ll talk about the changes in districts and what was said.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

