Mayor Vi Lyles takes a look back at Charlotte's success and challenges in 2021

It has been a busy and challenging year for the city of Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles has spoken to Mike Collins throughout the year to bring us up to speed with her thoughts on everything from the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, to the nondiscrimination ordinance, redistricting, housing, racial equity and transit, among other topics.

Now, we’ll hear Lyles take stock of 2021 and all that’s happened in Charlotte this year. Then, we'll look ahead to what priorities she’ll have for the city in 2022.

Also up for discussion: last week’s visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the recent announcement of the retirement of the director of the city of Charlotte’s Housing & Neighborhood Services Department, mobility and more.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

