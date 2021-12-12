© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our site is undergoing emergency maintenance. During this time not all news stories and sections will be visible.
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

As congressional maps are challenged, a look toward the future of NC's political landscape

Published December 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
hisemap.JPG
Princeton Gerrymandering Project
/
A proposed Congressional map drawn by GOP Sen. Ralph Hise would give Republicans the advantage in 11 of 14 seats.

Editor's note: this program originally aired Nov. 3, 2021.

After the U.S. Census each decade, boundaries throughout the country are redrawn for congressional and state legislative districts.

While the maps are theoretically supposed to account for population shifts, since partisan state legislatures control redistricting in most states, determining the boundaries has often become an opportunity for parties to gerrymander seats and consolidate power.

North Carolina, like many states, has a long history of drawing voter maps for political advantage.

At least as far back as the 1860s, many Black voters were intentionally grouped into one congressional district to reduce their political power everywhere else in the state. In 2018, federal judges discarded Republican maps for partisan gerrymandering.

And on Dec. 8, 2021 the North Carolina Supreme Court ordered the state's 2022 primary to be pushed back two months to settle two lawsuits challenging the Republican-drawn maps.

We revisit our conversation with top political scientist Michael Bitzer to discuss his new book as we look toward North Carolina’s political future.

Guest

Michael Bitzer, chair of political science and professor of politics and history at Catawba College, author of “Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battlelines in the Tar Heel State

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsNC Politics
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz