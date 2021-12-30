Local News Roundup: End of Year Edition, 2021

This show originally aired on Dec. 23, 2021

This year was dominated by COVID-19 with the virus touching people, businesses and education. We’ll talk about how Charlotte and Mecklenburg County handled the pandemic, testing and vaccinations. We'll cover the public reaction to that response throughout the year.

The 2040 Charlotte Future Comprehensive Plan passed after a rancorous debate on the part of the Charlotte City Council. We'll remind you about the debates, how the plan was passed and what happens next.

Sexual assault allegations at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools turn up the heat there, and guns in schools become a major concern. What will members of the administration do in the new year to help keep kids and teachers safe?

Mike Collins will take a look at the top local stories of 2021 with our roundtable of reporters.

Guests:

