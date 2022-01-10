Are North Carolina's voting maps unconstitutional? A 3-judge panel will decide

The latest on North Carolina’s redistricting trial. The state’s congressional and legislative maps have been under scrutiny in court. The speedy trial has concluded, and now a three-judge panel in Raleigh is tasked with determining whether the maps are unconstitutional gerrymanders.

We’ll recap the trial, hear the arguments and discuss why it should matter to you.

Guests

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Will Doran, political reporter for The News & Observer

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent for WJZY Fox 46

