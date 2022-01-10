© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Are North Carolina's voting maps unconstitutional? A 3-judge panel will decide

Published January 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
NC congressional map.jpg
Provided
/
North Carolina General Assembly
North Carolina's new congressional map under scrutiny in court.

The latest on North Carolina’s redistricting trial. The state’s congressional and legislative maps have been under scrutiny in court. The speedy trial has concluded, and now a three-judge panel in Raleigh is tasked with determining whether the maps are unconstitutional gerrymanders.

We’ll recap the trial, hear the arguments and discuss why it should matter to you.

Guests

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Will Doran, political reporter for The News & Observer

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent for WJZY Fox 46

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
