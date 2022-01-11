© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Mayor Lyles discusses 2022 priorities, crime stats and city leadership changes

Published January 11, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is back with us this week for our first conversation of 2022.

The year ended with multiple changes in leadership and departures in key city departments. We’ll hear the mayor’s thoughts on how the city plans to move forward with those changes and how they’ll affect key initiatives for Charlotte.

The first City Council meeting of the year featured updates on the city's proposed unified development ordinance, a report on2021 crime statistics from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a farewell appearance by departing city planner Taiwo Jaiyeoba. We'll talk about the highlights.

We’ll also talk about the mayor’s priorities for this year, of which mobility tops the list. We discuss affordable housing and Lyles' candidacy to run for reelection — and we’ll take your questions.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
