Local News Roundup: CMS staff absences may mean tough decisions; CMPD crime numbers released; COVID-19 hospitalization record

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

The CMPD numbers are in for 2021, and showed that violent crime was down last year, but there’s still much to do about teens and guns and violent crime is still higher than it was a decade ago. We’ll take a look.

This week, a panel of judges in North Carolina decided not to throw out redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, but that’s not the end of story. An appeal is in the works. We’ll explain.

More mapping news in CMS, where a rare decision to reverse an earlier vote puts a precinct that had been moved in a vote last fall back to its earlier district. We’ll talk about why the change was made.

COVID-19 has caused many staff absences for CMS this year, and that might force the district to move to some remote learning. We’ll give an update on CMS and their challenges with Omicron, as well as what’s happening in other districts around the listening area.

And a challenge to the candidacy of US Representative Madison Cawthorn because of his involvement in the January 6th rally has been delayed. We’ll talk about the challenge and why it has been postponed.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg , managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Nick Ochsner , WBTV’s Executive Producer for Investigations & Chief Investigative Reporter

Ann Doss Helms , WFAE Education Reporter