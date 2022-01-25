Charlotte native Larry Farber shares his 'Noted Memories' of a life in music

Charlotte native Larry Farber’s whole life has been about music. He started his first band at the age of 12, eventually performing in several bands around the Carolinas.

After playing in the music industry, he moved to the business side of music, founding Charlotte’s Middle C Jazz Club and bringing music legends like Sheryl Crow, James Taylor and others to the Queen City through his Music with Friends concerts.

Now Farber has written a memoir about his life in music, “Noted Memories: How a Kid from Charlotte Had a Moment with Tony, Aretha, Bonnie, Sheryl and More.”

Guest:

Larry Farber, author of “Noted Memories: How a Kid from Charlotte Had a Moment with Tony, Aretha, Bonnie, Sheryl and More” and founder of Middle C Jazz and Music with Friends.

