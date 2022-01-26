How the fate of the filibuster may determine the fate of voting rights

Last week, new voting rights legislation was blocked by Senate Republicans. Democrats then failed to change Senate rules around the filibuster to pass the legislation with a simple majority.

While those outcomes were expected, most Senate Democrats deemed the new legislation necessary because of an ongoing effort by Republican-led legislatures in many states to impose restrictions on voters — at least 33 laws restricting voting were passed in 19 states just last year. Experts anticipate more restrictions to come in 2022.

Meanwhile, polls shows voters across the political spectrum are losing faith in the political system.

We sit down with two experts to discuss the complicated relationship between voting rights and the filibuster, and what they mean for the future of politics nationwide.

GUESTS

Caroline Fredrickson, senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and distinguished visitor from practice at the Georgetown University Law Center

Jonathan Weisman, congressional correspondent for The New York Times