Local News Roundup: CMS budget passes, and there are new strategies for helping the homeless

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board talked about the district's new $2.3 billion budget. The budget includes raises and bonuses for teachers and staff. We’ll go through the details.

The Charlotte region’s annual report on homelessness and housing instability was released this week, providing information on current conditions for homelessness in the region and potential solutions. We’ll talk about the recommendations.

Longtime leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas Michael Marsicano has announced his retirement in about 12 months. He’s been at the helm of the organization since 1999 helping it become one of the largest community foundations in the country. We’ll talk about what his departure may mean for the philanthropic community in the city.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity numbers appear to be heading in the right direction. We'll talk about the lower numbers and a new variant that has been detected in Mecklenburg County.

Winter weather for a third weekend in a row? We’ll give you the latest forecast.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

