ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What it means that the NC Supreme Court struck down political maps ahead of the election

Published February 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
nc_supreme_court.jpg
N.C. Supreme Court
/
North Carolina Judicial Branch

Late Friday, the North Carolina Supreme Court handed down a precedent-setting decision. Justices declared the GOP’s newly drawn congressional and legislative maps to be unconstitutional gerrymanders.

History repeats itself, as Republican lawmakers must redraw maps again. But this time, the court says the new maps must “give the voters of all political parties substantially equal opportunity to translate votes into seats."

The clock is ticking, too. Lawmakers have until Feb. 18 to draw maps for the May 17 primary. We examine what this ruling means for this and future elections and the balance of power.

Guests

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent, Queen City News

Dr. Michael Bitzer, chair of political science and professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
