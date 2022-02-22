What the newest redistricting maps mean for North Carolina

The redistricting carousel in North Carolina continues. Last week, the Legislature put forward new congressional and state maps to be considered by a three-judge panel.

Wednesday is the deadline for the judges to make their decision before candidate filing begins on Thursday.

All of this comes after months of political jockeying over congressional maps. A lawsuit was filed against the Republican-drawn maps, calling them a partisan gerrymander.

Earlier in February, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down those maps. The vote was 4-3, with the Democratic judges making up the majority. In that case, voters and advocacy groups argued the maps would give the GOP an advantage in 10 of 14 seats.

Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss how the new maps compare with the old, what happens from here and the outlook for these new districts.

GUESTS

Dr. Michael Bitzer, chair of political science and professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Lee Drutman, senior fellow at the think tank New America and co-founder of Fix Our House, a new campaign for proportional representation in America