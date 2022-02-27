We get answers to your questions about electric vehicles

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Editor's note: this show originally aired Dec. 1, 2021.

Just a short time ago, electric cars were a novelty, a toy for the well-heeled. Now they are entering the mainstream and the trickle threatens to become a deluge almost as fast as a Tesla can go from zero to 60 mph, which is about two seconds.

Almost every manufacturer has introduced at least one form of an electric vehicle to their lineup and many are planning to go all-electric by 2030. But this is new technology, so a lot of people are uncertain and have lots of questions.

How far can you go on a charge? How long does that take? Where can you charge? What are the operating costs? Do I really want to make the switch? We get answers to those questions and many more.

Guests

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE covering climate change. David has a two-part series on WFAE’s FAQ City podcast answering questions about electric vehicles.

Ben Sullins, advocate for electric vehicles who helps people that want to go electric

Jess Montgomery, president of the Charlotte Electric Auto Association, a group of electric car owners and enthusiasts in the Charlotte area and a leader of Charlotte Tesla Owners/Enthusiasts group