Local analysis of President Biden’s first State of the Union address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night. POTUS’ annual report usually focuses on domestic issues and provides a platform for the sitting president to outline his administration’s accomplishments and policy priorities.

But with all eyes on Ukraine, Biden is certain to address the Russian invasion and the U.S. response abroad. Other top issues will likely include concerns over rising inflation, the economic recovery, pandemic restrictions and his nomineefor the Supreme Court.

With his approval rating sitting at an all-time low — only about 40% of Americans approve of the job he’s doing — and the midterm elections right around the corner, what does he need to say to the American people to gain their confidence in his performance?

And just how relevant are these annual addresses, anyway? The Constitution mandates the president update Congress on the state of the union, but do these televised speeches provide any value in the modern age?

We’ll get morning after analysis of the president’s remarks and the Republican response, from a panel of politics watchers.

Guests

Michael Bitzer, chair of political science and professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Andrew Taylor, professor of political science, North Carolina State University

Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College

Deondra Rose, associate professor of Public Policy, Political Science, and History at the Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University