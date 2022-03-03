© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: NC condemns the war in Ukraine, and candidates file to run for office

Published March 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Candidates are filing to run in the 2022 election, including Kyle Luebke, who's aiming for a seat on Charlotte City Council.

North Carolina has joined the international chorus condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered state agencies to terminate agreements that benefit Russian entities and for ABC stores to pull Russian liquor from their shelves.

The delayed candidate filing period for the fall election ends Friday. We fill you in on who filed for what.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera in what police say was a road rage incident.

And several people are applying to fill the rest of long-time Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough's term, as she's out on medical leave.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Joe Bruno, reporter for WSOC-TV

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter for Spectrum News

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
