Confirmation hearings for historic Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson begin this week

Published March 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
On Monday, the confirmation hearings will begin for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

If approved, Jackson will be the first Black woman ever appointed to the United States Supreme Court. But some Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been airing criticisms of Jackson in recent weeks.

We look at what lies ahead for Jackson’s nomination and what the historic placement of a Black woman would mean for both the court and the country.

GUESTS

Candice Norwood, reporter for The 19th News

Tiffany Atkins, assistant professor of law at Elon University School of Law

Michael Bitzer, chair of political science and professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
