From the Charlotte Talks archive: Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, died this week at the age of 84. In 2012, Secretary Albright joined Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins to talk about her career, the United States' position in the world and her firm hand in taking on dictators.

She also talked about her unique collection of decorative pins, which she wore to send specific messages. They were the subject of her book "Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat's Jewel Box," and in 2012, they were also on display at Charlotte's Mint Museum.

This conversation originally aired in July 2012.

Guest

Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state and Author, "Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat's Jewel Box"