Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From the Charlotte Talks archive: Madeleine Albright

Published March 24, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
CT Albright.jpg

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, died this week at the age of 84. In 2012, Secretary Albright joined Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins to talk about her career, the United States' position in the world and her firm hand in taking on dictators.

She also talked about her unique collection of decorative pins, which she wore to send specific messages. They were the subject of her book "Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat's Jewel Box," and in 2012, they were also on display at Charlotte's Mint Museum.

This conversation originally aired in July 2012.

Guest

Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state and Author, "Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat's Jewel Box"

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
