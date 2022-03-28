The host of WFAE's new 'Inside Politics' podcast give insight on the 2022 elections

The 2022 elections are already shaping up to be complex and contentious, with redistricting and the ongoing effects of the pandemic sure to be major factors in political campaigns.

All around North Carolina, candidates, campaign ads and countless election issues will keep us engaged throughout the campaign season.

So today, we gather the hosts of WFAE’s political podcast "Inside Politics" to give us a look at what we will need to keep up on, from the U.S. Senate to Charlotte City Council — and more.

Guests:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter and co-host of "Inside Politics"

Tim Funk, former reporter with The Charlotte Observer and co-host of "Inside Politics"

Jim Morrill, former political reporter with The Charlotte Observer and co-host of "Inside Politics"

