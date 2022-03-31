Local News Roundup: Charlotte has new land-use maps, and CMS proposes a new budget

Charlotte City Council approved a new land-use map as a guide to how the city will grow over the next two decades. We'll talk about how the 2040 plan's policy map will work.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders propose a “significant investment” to help those students achieve. We’ll talk about what the investment included in the CMS budget proposal is and how the move will impact the more than 40 low-performing schools.

A grand jury indicted the man charged with murder in the shooting death of Ethan Rivera, the Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver who was killed in February.

North Carolina mens' basketball powerhouse rivals UNC and Duke face off in the NCAA Final Four this weekend in New Orleans.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters will delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

GUESTS:

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter, Spectrum News

Steve Harrison, reporter, WFAE

Joe Bruno, reporter, WSOC-TV

Seema Iyer, reporter, WJZY Queen City News

