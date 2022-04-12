Charlotte City Council's Julie Eiselt reflects on her time in office

Julie Eiselt campaign / Julie Eiselt

Julie Eiselt has been a member of Charlotte City Council since 2015, spending years championing public safety, better infrastructure, transportation and several other initiatives. But Eiselt, who is also mayor pro-tempore, is not running for reelection.

At a time when the city is working on the document that will be the roadmap for Charlotte’s vision for growth, and with much divisiveness on the council, Mike Collins sits down with Eiselt.

They'll talk about why she entered city government, achievements and struggles during her time in office, the state of Charlotte's city government and her hopes for the Queen City’s future.

