Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte City Council's Julie Eiselt reflects on her time in office

Published April 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Julie Eiselt campaign
Julie Eiselt

Julie Eiselt has been a member of Charlotte City Council since 2015, spending years championing public safety, better infrastructure, transportation and several other initiatives. But Eiselt, who is also mayor pro-tempore, is not running for reelection.

At a time when the city is working on the document that will be the roadmap for Charlotte’s vision for growth, and with much divisiveness on the council, Mike Collins sits down with Eiselt.

They'll talk about why she entered city government, achievements and struggles during her time in office, the state of Charlotte's city government and her hopes for the Queen City’s future.

GUEST:

  • Julie Eiselt, Charlotte City Council member
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
