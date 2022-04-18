Sara Bareillis talks about the Broadway show 'Waitress' and her music career

After selling millions of records with songs like "Love Song" and "Brave", Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was invited to write the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical "Waitress."

For that, she was nominated for a Tony Award, but there are other reasons that project is near and dear to her heart.

We’ll hear from Bareilles about those reasons as she sits down with Mike Collins to discuss "Waitress" and more in advance of the show opening Tuesday night in Charlotte.

Guest:

Sara Bareillis, Grammy-winning singer, Tony- nominated songwriter and actor who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical "Waitress."

