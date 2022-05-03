© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber shares her vision for the university

Published May 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
sharon gaber.jpg
UNC Charlotte
/
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaberarrived at the university in 2020 when the world was first grappling with the chaos of a global pandemic. Now two years into the job and the health crisis at bay, she’s settled in as the university’s fifth and first female chancellor.

As we do with our area’s new – or newish – presidents, we’ll sit down with Chancellor Gaber for a little getting-to-know-you and to hear her vision for the university.

UNC Charlotte has grown alongside the city of Charlotte. Long ago considered a commuter college, the university’s campus and reputation has grown immensely. Just last year, they celebrated their 75th anniversary.

With a student population of over 30,000, Charlotte is the fastest-growing institution in the UNC system and the university is working to build a reputation as a top-tier research university. How’s that going?

Chancellor Gaber joins us to share her strategic priorities for UNC Charlotte.

Guest

Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D., chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
