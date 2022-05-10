© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte's mayor and manager discuss the city's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023

Published May 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
charlotte.jpg

Last week, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones presented the proposed budget for fiscal 2023. It’s a $3.24 billion proposal that includes no tax increases, no reduction of core services and no layoffs for city employees.

In fact, the city calls it an “employee-friendly budget” that includes an 8% pay increase for hourly workers and raises for salaried employees as well. City Council will have the final say on whether to adopt it as is or make changes.

There’s a big increase in city funding for sidewalk construction and a focus on making Charlotte a place where its workers can afford to live.

We’ll discuss the ins and outs of Charlotte’s new proposed city budget, including the portion on an increase in city parking, and how it will affect you.

GUESTS:

Marcus Jones, Charlotte’s city manager

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

