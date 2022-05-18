© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Corporate investors are gobbling up homes in Charlotte's tight housing market

Published May 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
Erin Keever
WFAE

Corporate investors are snapping up single-family homes around North Carolina, turning them into rentals and helping to drive up the cost of housing.

Charlotte appears to be the epicenter of this troubling trend. In a market already short on affordable housing, this is making things worse, with about 20 firms now owning one-fifth of all homes in some neighborhoods and about a quarter of all rental homes in Mecklenburg County.

The Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer of Raleigh investigated this in a special series, discovered how this happened and that leaders are unclear exactly what can be done to control or reverse it.

We hear from two of the lead reporters and from a Mecklenburg County commissioner.

Guests

Tyler Dukes, investigative reporter for The News & Observer

Payton Guion, investigative reporter for The Charlotte Observer

Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg County commissioner for District 4

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
