The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
rodanthe pic wunc.jpg
Madeline Gray
/
WUNC
A house in Rodanthe is on the verge of collapsing into the ocean on March 25, 2022. Several other houses are also in peril due to severe beach erosion.

Earlier this month, the world saw a viral video of a house on Rodanthe Beach in North Carolina falling into the water, making it the second house in that area in one day to fall into the ocean.

The debris spread for miles up the coastline, causing a massive cleanup by the National Parks Service.

So, what’s the story behind homes that are so close to the water? Why is our shoreline moving? Why are houses built so close to the water? And who pays when these collapses happen?

The answers aren’t easy, but we’ll dig in to discuss them.

Guests:

Jeremy Markovich, a journalist in North Carolina who wrote “The story behind an Outer Banks house that collapsed into the ocean”
David Boraks, WFAE environmental reporter
Rob Moore, senior policy nalyst, Natural Resources Defense Council

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
