Local News Roundup: Another U.S. mass shooting; government budgets; Ella Scarborough dies

The nation is shocked by yet another mass shooting. The tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, is being felt across the country. Charlotte-area parents and students may have noticed an increased police presence at local elementary schools, as CMPD says it has increased patrols. We’ll get local reaction to the tragedy.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners gets a chance to discuss the proposed county budget and hear from the public. Reaction to County Manager Dena Diorio’s recommended budget continues to roll in, including pushback from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which would only receive half of the additional funds requested.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough died this week at 75. Considered an icon in local politics and a pillar in the community, she served many years on the County Commission, and she was the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte City Council.

And the public got a first look at CMS’ list for construction projects that could be included in a 2023 bond vote. A new uptown Charlotte high school and a system of regional athletic facilities are on the list.

Guests

Shamarria Morrison, reporter for WCNC

Joe Bruno, reporter for WSOC

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Nick Ochsner, executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter at WBTV

