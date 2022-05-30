© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members detail budget request, impasse with county

Published May 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Local governments are going through the budget process for 2023. We’ve heard from the city and the county and now, we hear from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

They are asking Mecklenburg County for $578.4 million. That’s about 7.5% or $40.4 million more than last year and the county manager is recommending the county give the schools only half of that additional funding.

The schools say, they need the extra for raises and other educational priorities and if they don’t get it, they’ll have to make cuts at a time of crisis.

School Board Chair Elyse Dashew and District 4 member Carol Sawyer join us to make their case.

Guests

Elyse Dashew, chairperson and at-large member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education

Carol Sawyer, district 4 representative of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
