© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: End of school year comes with gun seizures, possible bond package and sexual assault lawsuit

Published June 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
a school bus
Pixabay
/

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' leaders met with officials from the six suburban towns in the district on Tuesday for an update on construction and renovation plans. The meeting is part of the planning process toward creating a school bond package to put up for a vote in 2023.

A former CMS student filed a lawsuit against the district over the handling of her reported rape and sexual assault.

In other school news, as the CMS school year ended this week, the discovery of two more guns at school campuses this week brought the year’s total number of confiscated guns to a record of 30. In a year when safety at schools has been the main focus, what impact might this have on additional efforts to increase safety in schools?

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is one of four senators looking at the country’s gun laws after multiple mass shootings across the country in the past few weeks. We’ll talk about where Tillis’ areas of focus are and how likely he and others will be on making a change.

The debate begins over City Council’s proposal for a $275 million renovation for the Spectrum Center and a new practice center for the Hornets. We’ll talk about the economic development committee’s three-hour meeting where members sifted through the plan earlier this week.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent WJZY Queen City News

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey