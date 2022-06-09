Local News Roundup: End of school year comes with gun seizures, possible bond package and sexual assault lawsuit

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' leaders met with officials from the six suburban towns in the district on Tuesday for an update on construction and renovation plans. The meeting is part of the planning process toward creating a school bond package to put up for a vote in 2023.

A former CMS student filed a lawsuit against the district over the handling of her reported rape and sexual assault.

In other school news, as the CMS school year ended this week, the discovery of two more guns at school campuses this week brought the year’s total number of confiscated guns to a record of 30. In a year when safety at schools has been the main focus, what impact might this have on additional efforts to increase safety in schools?

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is one of four senators looking at the country’s gun laws after multiple mass shootings across the country in the past few weeks. We’ll talk about where Tillis’ areas of focus are and how likely he and others will be on making a change.

The debate begins over City Council’s proposal for a $275 million renovation for the Spectrum Center and a new practice center for the Hornets. We’ll talk about the economic development committee’s three-hour meeting where members sifted through the plan earlier this week.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner , WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter

Joe Bruno , WSOC-TV reporter

Ann Doss Helms , WFAE education reporter