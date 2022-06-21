© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte City Council members talk mobility plans, UDO, Spectrum Center upgrades and more

Published June 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT
Charlotte Skyline
David Boraks
/
WFAE

As you embark on summer vacation, Charlotte City Council is busy considering and voting on options for the city today and into the future.

Recently, they voted to spend $275 million to upgrade the Spectrum Center and build a Hornets practice facility.

They continue deliberating on the details of the Unified Development Ordinance, designed to guide growth into the next few decades.

Transportation funding and planning continue to be a top priorities as they consider the Silver Line extension and the final phase of the streetcar.

And affordable housing and public safety remain on their to-do list.

We hear from three members of the council about all these items and more.

Guests

Julie Eiselt, Charlotte Mayor pro tem and at-large representative on Charlotte City Council

Victoria Watlington, Charlotte City Council member representing District 3

Ed Driggs​, Charlotte City Council member representing District 7

