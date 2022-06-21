Charlotte City Council members talk mobility plans, UDO, Spectrum Center upgrades and more

As you embark on summer vacation, Charlotte City Council is busy considering and voting on options for the city today and into the future.

Recently, they voted to spend $275 million to upgrade the Spectrum Center and build a Hornets practice facility.

They continue deliberating on the details of the Unified Development Ordinance, designed to guide growth into the next few decades.

Transportation funding and planning continue to be a top priorities as they consider the Silver Line extension and the final phase of the streetcar.

And affordable housing and public safety remain on their to-do list.

We hear from three members of the council about all these items and more.

Guests

Julie Eiselt, Charlotte Mayor pro tem and at-large representative on Charlotte City Council

Victoria Watlington, Charlotte City Council member representing District 3

Ed Driggs​, Charlotte City Council member representing District 7

