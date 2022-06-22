A discussion on DACA and the future of immigration in North Carolina

A decade ago, the Obama Administration created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. It was meant to give protections to undocumented children.

President Obama referred to the program as a temporary solution and hoped Congress would act. It has not. The Trump administration tried to end the program, but that effort was shot down by the Supreme Court.

Still, DACA recipients and immigrant advocates were dealt a blow last year. That is when a federal judge in Texas ruled that the program is illegal. The Biden Administration is appealing, but it has left thousands of DACA hopefuls unsure of what the future holds.

Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the early days of the program, the roller coaster the program has gone on over the last decade and what fears they have for the future.

GUESTS:

Yahel Flores, Carolinas State Director at the American Business Immigration Coalition, member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs & a DACA Recipient

Ben Snyder, immigration attorney with the Charlotte Immigration Law Firm

Jose Hernandez-Paris, executive director of the Latin American Coalition