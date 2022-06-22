© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A discussion on DACA and the future of immigration in North Carolina

Published June 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
DACA students protest in this file photo.
JASON PRAMAS
/
CREATIVE COMMONS

A decade ago, the Obama Administration created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. It was meant to give protections to undocumented children.

President Obama referred to the program as a temporary solution and hoped Congress would act. It has not. The Trump administration tried to end the program, but that effort was shot down by the Supreme Court.

Still, DACA recipients and immigrant advocates were dealt a blow last year. That is when a federal judge in Texas ruled that the program is illegal. The Biden Administration is appealing, but it has left thousands of DACA hopefuls unsure of what the future holds.

DACA_rally_SF_20170905-8471.jpg
Race & Equity
Related: A decade after DACA, North Carolina DREAMers remain in limbo
Kayla Young

Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the early days of the program, the roller coaster the program has gone on over the last decade and what fears they have for the future.

GUESTS:

Yahel Flores, Carolinas State Director at the American Business Immigration Coalition, member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs & a DACA Recipient

Ben Snyder, immigration attorney with the Charlotte Immigration Law Firm

Jose Hernandez-Paris, executive director of the Latin American Coalition

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri