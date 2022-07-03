© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Historian Nathaniel Philbrick follows in the footsteps of George Washington in 'Travels With George'

Published July 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
Travels with George.jpg
Melissa D. Philbrick
/
Nathaniel Philbrick with travel partner Dora

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired Oct. 11, 2021.

When George Washington took office as our first president, he was faced with a divided nation of 13 independent states. Many of them, especially in the South, were strongly distrustful of the federal government.

Washington wanted to unite our new country and so, just six months into his presidency, he set out on the first of four road trips. More than 230 years later, award-winning author and historian Nathaniel Philbrick followed in Washington’s footsteps to better understand his quest to create “a more perfect union.”

The result is an epic road trip and his new book “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy.” Nathaniel Philbrick joins guest host Erik Spanberg to share what he’s learned.

Guest

Nathaniel Philbrick, National Book Award-winning historian and author. His books include "In the Heart of the Sea, Mayflower," and three books on the American Revolution. His latest book is "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy."

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
