Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'The Great Experiment' author diagnoses why democracies are struggling

Published July 5, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
mounk web post(1).jpg
Penguin Random House
/

From last year's Capitol insurrection to Russia’s ongoing assault of a sovereign nation, democracy around the globe is under increasing pressure.

One author argues the root of this international discord is that, while many countries are growing more diverse racially and politically, they have also become more partisan than ever.

A diverse democracy that is successful, he writes, is when “citizens can be true to their deepest convictions" while feeling a "shared commitment to their country.” One way to achieve that would be to redefine patriotism.

Author Yascha Mounk believes this is not only realistic, but necessary to maintain democracy worldwide. He joins us to discuss what challenges diverse democracies face, why there are reasons for optimism and how creating a more "inclusive patriotism" could build a stronger democracy.

GUEST

Yascha Mounk, associate professor of the Practice of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University, contributing editor at The Atlantic and author of “The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Politics
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
