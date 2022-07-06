From Supreme Court decisions to the Jan. 6 hearings, we discuss the sway of national politics in NC

In recent weeks, decisions from the Supreme Court have reshaped swaths of American life.

Overturning almost a 50-year precedent, the Roe v. Wade reversal means there is no longer a constitutional right to abortion. About 26 states are expected to restrict, if not outright ban abortion, and the health implications for many women nationwide are bleak.

Although mass shootings in the U.S. are seemingly endless, the Court made it harder to regulate guns, particularly in terms of carrying a gun in public.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight climate change, despite increasing wildfires and droughts across the country, was also weakened.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings are revealing just how precarious the last presidential transition of power truly was.

We discuss the latest in national politics and how it impacts the lives of North Carolinians.

GUESTS

Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent for The 19th

Laura Benshoff, interim energy and climate reporter for NPR

Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College