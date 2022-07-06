© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From Supreme Court decisions to the Jan. 6 hearings, we discuss the sway of national politics in NC

Published July 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
ian-hutchinson-U8WfiRpsQ7Y-unsplash.jpg
Unsplash
The front facade of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, DC.

In recent weeks, decisions from the Supreme Court have reshaped swaths of American life.

Overturning almost a 50-year precedent, the Roe v. Wade reversal means there is no longer a constitutional right to abortion. About 26 states are expected to restrict, if not outright ban abortion, and the health implications for many women nationwide are bleak.

Although mass shootings in the U.S. are seemingly endless, the Court made it harder to regulate guns, particularly in terms of carrying a gun in public.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight climate change, despite increasing wildfires and droughts across the country, was also weakened.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings are revealing just how precarious the last presidential transition of power truly was.

We discuss the latest in national politics and how it impacts the lives of North Carolinians.

GUESTS

Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent for The 19th

Laura Benshoff, interim energy and climate reporter for NPR

Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Politics
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz